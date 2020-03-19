Monjasa Appoints New Managing Director in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kannegaard was previously general manager at Monjasa. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa has appointed Mikkel Kannegaard as its new managing director in Europe, the company said Thursday.

Kannegaard is taking over his duties from Chief Operating Officer Svend Stenberg Mølholt, who has been covering them on an interim basis, the company said in an emailed statement.

"With Mikkel's experience, drive and ability to make our business personal, I am confident that we can further develop our broad range of oil and shipping services in Europe," Mølholt said in the statement.

Kannegaard was previously general manager at Monjasa.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker earlier this year Kannegaard set out the company's plans for bunker industry digitalisation, saying Monjasa would seek to work with other companies to make the industry more data-driven and transparent.

Separately Monjasa has promoted Trading Director Ulrik Østergaard to general manager, with responsibility for Monjasa Europe's activities in Fredericia, the company said.