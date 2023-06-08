Port of Klaipeda Plans Methanol Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal also envisages a methanol-to-power project being established at the port to provide shore power. Image Credit: Port of Klaipeda

The Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania is seeking to bring methanol bunker supply to its facilities.

The port authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol producer Proman to help plan the future implementation of methanol bunker supply, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The deal also envisages a methanol-to-power project being established at the port to provide shore power.

The two organisations plan to exchange information on the production, storage, supply, bunkering and use of methanol.

"Ports need to make decisions today to keep pace and to offer alternative fuel hubs to shipping lines in time," Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, said in the statement.

"The Port of Klaipėda is taking proactive steps to ensure the deployment of alternative fuels and to gain knowledge and know-how in the alternative energy industry.

"Together, we are building a network of partners and stakeholders who could potentially participate in various stages of green energy projects."