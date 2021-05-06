EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Bunker Trader in Spain
Thursday May 6, 2021
The new hire will join Glander's office in Spain. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Spain.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience trading bunkers, and preferably with fluent Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry
- Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships
- Expand and nurture existing customer relationships
- Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms
- Identify business opportunities and support business development activities
- Understand customer requirements, provide guidance and close deals
