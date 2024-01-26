Unigroup Marine Fuels Hires Commercial Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gruenwald was previously a senior bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels in London from September 2018 to October 2022. Image Credit: Daniel Gruenwald / LinkedIn

Bunker trading firm Unigroup Marine Fuels has hired a new commercial director in London.

Daniel Gruenwald joined the company as commercial director in London in October following a year of garden leave, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Gruenwald was previously a senior bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels in London from September 2018 to October 2022. He had earlier worked in bunkering roles for companies including OceanConnect Marine, OW Bunker and International Bunkering & Trading.

Unigroup was founded in 2011. The company is headquartered in Hamburg and has offices in Dubai and London, according to the company's website.