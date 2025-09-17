Shell Expands LNG Bunkering in the UK with First Supply in Portland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A dual-fuel shuttle tanker, Frida Knutsen, was bunkered with LNG in Portland last month. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar/ LinkedIn

Energy firm Shell has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at Portland in the UK, further expanding its European supply network.

A dual-fuel shuttle tanker, Frida Knutsen, was bunkered with LNG in Portland last month, Dexter Belmar, general manager and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted with support from Eni Trade & Biofuels, Enilive and the Port of Portland.

Shell has been supplying Knutsen Group's Frida Knutsen since its induction three years ago.

"We've primarily bunkered this fleet in Rotterdam and Skaw, and we're proud to now include Portland in our growing bunkering network," Belmar said.

Shell supplies LNG across 28 locations in 13 countries.

In its LNG Outlook 2025 report, Shell projects LNG bunker demand to reach 16 million mt/year by 2030, with nearly 11 million mt driven by LNG-fuelled container vessels.

The company sold about 1.1 million mt of LNG in 2024.