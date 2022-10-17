German Firm Able to Produce Bunker Fuel From Waste Oils

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil storage tanks. Image Credit / S&B

German oil and plastics recycling firm Biofabrik is able to produce viable bunker fuels from waste oil products, the company has said.

The Dresden-based firm has a range of bunker fuels that are made from oil waste products such as sludge.

"Waste oil from shipping, heavy industry, workshops and wind farms can be recycled," the firm said on its website.

That raw material is processed through condensation and micro-distillation to produce fuels for shipping such as heavy fuel oil and marine distillates.

The company's constituent manufacturing unit, Wastx-oil, is modular in form and able to be set up in series for scalability, according to the company.