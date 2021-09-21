Building of Bilbao LNG Bunker Terminal Begins

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker terminal at the port of Bilbao. Image Credit: Repsol / Bilbao

Repsol today announced it has started the construction of an LNG bunker terminal in the port of Bilbao, Spain.

The facility will supply the Brittany Ferries' LNG-fuelled Salamanca and Santoña, which will start their operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively as part of a wider agreement between Repsol and Brittany Ferries for the supply of LNG to their operations in Spain.

The Bilbao terminal will have a storage capacity of 1,000 m3 and is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2022.

The project will involve an investment of more than €10 million ($11.7 million) and along with a second terminal of the same capacity in Santander, are co-financed by the European Commission through the CEF- Connecting Europe Facilities Programme.

Brittany Ferries says the move away from conventional oil fuels to LNG is part of efforts to reduce its emissions footprint.