Building of Bilbao LNG Bunker Terminal Begins

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 21, 2021

Repsol today announced it has started the construction of an LNG bunker terminal in the port of Bilbao, Spain.

The facility will supply the Brittany Ferries' LNG-fuelled Salamanca and Santoña, which will start their operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively as part of a wider agreement between Repsol and Brittany Ferries for the supply of LNG to their operations in Spain.

The Bilbao terminal will have a storage capacity of 1,000 m3 and is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2022.

The project will involve an investment of more than €10 million ($11.7 million) and along with a second terminal of the same capacity in Santander, are co-financed by the European Commission through the CEF- Connecting Europe Facilities Programme.

Brittany Ferries says the move away from conventional oil fuels to LNG is part of efforts to reduce its emissions footprint.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com