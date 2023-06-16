Turkish Supplier CYE Petrol in Restructuring Process

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Deniz Eraydin is CEO of CYE Petrol. Image Credit: CYE Petrol

Turkish bunker supplier CYE Petrol is in a restructuring process amid financial turbulence.

The company applied to the Turkish courts for financial protection in April, and is due to face another court hearing on July 27, sources told Ship & Bunker this week.

Other legal cases concerning some of the firm's partners are understood to be progressing through both the Turkish courts and in other jurisdictions.

Deniz Eraydin, CEO of CYE Petrol, told Ship & Bunker he expects his firm to re-emerge with new partners next month.

"We are in a restructuring period," he said on Friday.

"We are about to terminate our consortium agreements.

"There is no ban on our business, accounts or assets.

"We are commercially active, and expect to be fully active with new partners as of July 2023."

The Turkish bunker market saw a significant downturn last year as the war in Ukraine disrupted shipping in the Black Sea. Bunker demand in the country dropped by 18% on the year.

More recently market sources in the region have reported the Black Sea grain export deal has caused further problems for the market, with extensive inspection requirements causing delays and cutting demand. The emergence of international bunker firms in Egypt over the past month may also draw some volumes away from Turkey.