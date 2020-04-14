Armed Men Board Ship in Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tensions between Iran and the US and UK have frayed nerves among ship operators in the Middle East. File Image / Pixabay

An unnamed ship was boarded by armed men while at anchor off the coast of Iran on Tuesday, according to the London-based UK Maritime & Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship was boarded at 1:28 PM London time while at anchor close to Ras al Kuh in the south-east of Iran, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

The vessel has now been released and all of its crew are safe, UKMTO said.

"Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise caution," the organisation said.

Shipping in the region has been on edge since tensions between Iran and the US and UK last year resulted in the arrest of an Iranian tanker at Gibraltar and the retaliatory seizing of a UK-flagged ship while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in July.