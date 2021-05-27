Wärtsilä to Develop Battery-Powered Autonomous Container Shuttle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company hopes to see the barge in operation at Rotterdam within the next few years. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to design a battery-powered autonomous container shuttle for use at the Port of Rotterdam.

The barge design will be funded as part of the MAGPIE project, which has won almost €25 million in EU funding for a range of projects aimed at sustainable and smart port logistics, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"We believe that overland transport modes will not be able to absorb the emerging capacity bottleneck for internal container movement," Henrik Busshof, a business development engineer at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"So, we will be delivering an autonomous e-barge concept that can greatly enhance efficiency in the Port of Rotterdam through automated seaborne cargo transshipment.

"Our ambition is to see these container shuttles introduced into a smart logistics network within the next few years."