Rotterdam: Bunker Sampling Rules to be Strictly Enforced

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: enforcement. File image / Pixabay.

Rules for fuel oil sampling (the MARPOL sample) at Rotterdam and to be strictly enforced, the International Bunker Industry Association has been told.

The push for enforcement comes from the Inspectorate for Environment and Transport, IBIA said in a note on its website.

"IBIA Secretariat has received information from the Port of Rotterdam that the Inspectorate for Environment and Transport in the Netherlands is planning for the Port of Rotterdam to strictly enforce the rules for fuel oil sampling (the MARPOL sample) on board the receiving vessel via drip sampling to conform with ISO 13739.

"If both parties agree on a different sample point (that is other than the receiving vessel's manifold), then the Inspectorate will have to be informed, and can issue a waiver.

"Other samples may be taken via the bunker barge sample point. All seal (numbers) and counter seals have to be noted on the BDN."

The note adds that the rule is not currently standard practice in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region and that the Dutch Inspectorate is expected to be flexible.

However, the note said that inspectorate is "likely to start to enforce this rule during this year and no later than the beginning of 2026".