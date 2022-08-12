Netherlands Sees First Hydrogen Bunkering Licence Issued

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel takes wind farm construction and maintenance crew to and from Ijmuiden. Image Credit: Windcat Workboats

A local authority in the Netherlands has issued the country's first licence to supply hydrogen as a bunker fuel.

The IJmond Environmental Service has granted a licence to Windcat Workboats to bunker its Hydrocat 48 crew transfer vessel with hydrogen at the Port of IJmuiden, the Port of Amsterdam said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The licence was issued on behalf of Velsen Municipality after research collaboration between the IJmond Environmental Service, the Port of IJmuiden and Port of Amsterdam.

"This license represents a major step in the possibility to use hydrogen as a fuel for vessels and increasing the sustainability of the sector," Willem van der Wel, managing director of Windcat Workboats, said in the statement.

"As bunkering hydrogen for shipping is a new development, the licensing process was quite complex.

"With the first license now approved we expect the use of hydrogen as a green fuel to accelerate."