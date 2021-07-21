Sonan Bunkers Hires Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined Sonan's London office. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Sonan Bunkers has hired a new bunker trader for its London office.

James Wilcoxson has joined the company's London office as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Wilcoxson was previously a bunker trader for South African Bunkering and Trading in South Africa.

Established in 2014 as a broker and trader, Sonan Bunkers has offices in London, Athens, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and a physical position in Rotterdam. In February the company announced it had taken on a barge for spot and contract 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil deliveries in the ARA region.