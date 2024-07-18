BUNKER JOBS: ICS Seeks Marine Principal Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation is looking for candidates with excellent marine technical and operational knowledge. Image Credit: ICS

Industry body the International Chamber of Shipping is seeking to hire a principal director for marine in London.

The organisation is looking for candidates with excellent marine technical and operational knowledge through a combination of education, qualification and practical experience, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team: Develops, implements and reviews the ICS strategy; monitors ICS performance; makes high level decisions affecting the direction of the organisation.

Represents the Marine Department at the ICS Board meetings and AGM.

Acts as ICS accredited representative to the IMO.

Manages the Marine Department, provides leadership, support and direction to the members of the Marine department. Appraises staff performance and development needs.

Heads ICS representation at the IMO, acts as the focal point for discussions with other heads of delegations including member state Permanent Representatives, makes interventions as necessary, coordinates staff activities at all meetings, develops/reviews meeting briefs and submissions.

Leads ICS subject briefs as identified and assigned.

Leads ICS cooperation in industry related activities.

Represents ICS at external meetings and conferences related to marine activities.

Horizon scanning for new marine work items for the benefit of ICS members.

Reviews the agendas, meeting notes and minutes for ICS technical committees, developing industry positions on technical, operational and environmental issues affecting ships.

Promotes status and/or influence of ICS through membership of external industry bodies as appropriate.

Identification and development of new publications, management of revisions, reviewing for quality and drafting as appropriate, along with support of other commercial activities as appropriate.

General support as needed to all departments/members of staff outside the Marine Department & ensuring appropriate coordination with other departments by Marine Department staff.

The deadline for applications is August 23. For more information, click here.