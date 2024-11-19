Shell Christens New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm christened its new 8,000 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel Energy Stockholm last week. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell has christened what is billed as Europe's largest inland LNG bunkering vessel.

The firm christened its new 8,000 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel Energy Stockholm last week, Dexter Belmar, global head of downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel then went on to carry out its first loading operation at the GATE terminal.

"Perfectly timed to meet the expected rising demand in LNG bunkering, this barge will serve our customers in Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam," Belmar said.

"Some of our largest customers tell us that they have a new LNG dual-fuel ship coming on water every month.

"We are well poised to support the bunkering needs of their growing fleet with our world-leading network of 12 bunker barges operating across 26 locations."