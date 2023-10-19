BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a senior trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"You will be part of the KPI OceanConnect Trading team, working alongside KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts and Bunker One Physical, as well as Bunker Holding Credit and some of Bunker Holding New Fuels team," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will have overall responsibility for the performance of the team members, fostering growth not only within the local company but within the Group and making sure the team reaches its profit target in GP and GP in percentage.

"While maintaining and developing an individual customer portfolio, you simultaneously thrive with developing people and are able to motivate and engage them by being a role model."

