Shell Upgrades Rotterdam Refinery

SDA at Pernis refinery (image credit/Shell)

More marine distillate production will result from improvements at Shell's 404,000 barrels a day Pernis refinery based in Rotterdam, the oil major has said.

A new solvent deasphalter (SDA) is operational at the plant which will enable the refinery to process more oil into higher value transport fuels including IMO2020-compliant marine gasoil.

The new, ten-storey SDA unit processes heavy fuels to clean middle distillates and provides increased crude flexibility, allowing Pernis to adjust operations to meet market demands and capture higher margins, Shell said in a statement.

Using a modular approach to construct the unit, process modules were built in China, shipped to Rotterdam and then integrated on site.

The SDA unit was installed during schedule maintenance activity thereby minimizing disruptions to operations, according to the statement.

The change to the sulfur cap on marine fuel is expected to stimulate demand for marine distillates.