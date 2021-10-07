UK Sets Up CO2 MRV System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK MRV scheme will cover all voyages between UK and non-European Economic Area (EEA) ports for vessels larger than 5,000 GT. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government, now outside the European Union and no longer part of its CO2 monitoring, reporting and verifying (MRV) system for shipping, has set up its own version.

Shipping companies will need to start providing their emissions data to the system next year, according to guidance published by the UK government last month. By the end of this year they will need to put a monitoring plan in place and ensure that onboard systems are set up to record data separately for the UK and EU systems.

The UK MRV scheme will cover all voyages between UK and non-European Economic Area (EEA) ports for vessels larger than 5,000 GT. UK-EEA voyages will be excluded to avoid duplication of data with the EU's system.