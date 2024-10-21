Spain: Repsol Puts Green Hydrogen Projects on Hold

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil companies: windfall tax fears. File Image / Pixabay.

Spanish oil major Repsol has put on hold planned green hydrogen projects in Spain with an electrolysis capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) due to an unfavourable regulatory environment.

A 100 MW project in Cartagena, with a planned investment of more than EUR 200 million ($217m) is among those put on hold, along with projects in Tarragona and the Basque country, with capacities of 150 MW and 100 MW respectively, according to a Reuters report.

Oil companies such as Repsol and Cepsa have been among the most vocal critics of Spain's windfall tax.

Last year, a lobby group representing the country's main oil companies warned that an extension of the tax could put at risk EUR 16.5 billion in investments linked to the energy transition.

Green hydrogen - hydrogen produced using renewable electricity - projects are generally not competitive without subsidies.

Hydrogen is being looked at by ship operators to fuel ships. However, the potential alternative bunker fuel is at an early stage of development.