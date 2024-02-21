Rotterdam: Annual Throughput Down as Global Trade Falters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: bulk liquids throughput fell in 2023.

Throughput for the port of Rotterdam for liquid bulk fell by 3.4% in 2023 over the previous year.

Throughput was down in all categories bar one, liquified natural gas, which increased by 3.7%. Oil products fell by 6.5% and crude oil 1.4% over the period, port authority figures show.

Exports of LNG jumped 111% (from 148,000 metric tonnes to 313,000 mt) while LNG imports held steady at around 11,609 mt.

Total throughput at the port, including drybulk, liquid bulk and containers, was down by 6.1%, according to the figures.

The port authority's chief executive said that weaker global trade had had an impact on throughput. But he added that the authority had made headway on a number of significant investment decisions including starting work on the construction of a national hydrogen network in the port.