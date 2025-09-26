PSW to Supply Shore Power System for Northern Lights CO2 Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PSW Power & Automation will deliver a 3MW shore power system for ships at the Northern Lights CO2 terminal in Øygarden. Image Credit: PSW

PSW Power & Automation has won a contract to design and supply a complete shore power system at the Northern Lights CO2 terminal in Norway’s Øygarden.

The 3MW-capacity system will comprise a medium-voltage substation, a frequency converter station, a cable management unit, and an overall energy control system, PSW said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The shore power systems will enable visiting ships to switch off their generators and draw renewable electricity directly from the grid.

Northern Lights is central to Europe’s first commercial-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiative, which began receiving CO2 this summer.

Phase two of the project, backed by a NOK 7.5 billion ($683 million) investment, will increase annual injection capacity from 1.5 million tonnes to at least 5 million tonnes of CO2.

The expansion includes new onshore storage tanks, a jetty and extra injection wells, with operations due to start in 2028.