Threat to Destroy Small Tankers Outside Yemen's Hodeidah Port: Reports

Yemen: threat to ships (file image/pixabay)

A number of small oil tankers held outside the port of Hodeidah are being theatened by Houthi rebels.

Hodeidah is Yemen's main port and is a battleground between the rebels and the exiled Yemeni government.

According to the Arab News, Houthi rebels have threatened "to blow up 19 ships carrying over 200,000 tons of fuel in the the Al-Mukhtaf area of Hodeidah port".

Armed militias seized the ships before they entered the port, the report added.

The Red Sea port, which handles the majority of the country's imports, was blocaded last year by Saudi Arabian forces backing the government side. A fire at the port destroyed goods and warehouses at the end of March.

The Yemen civil war began in 2015.