Third Dual-fuel Vessel Added Under Proman Stena Banner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Stena Proman vessel. Image Credit / Stena Proman.

An additional newbuild able to run on methanol bunker fuel is to be built under the Proman Stena Bulk partnership. The joint venture between the ship operator and ship manager currently has two such ships, Stena ProPatria and Stena ProMare.

Each vessel will use 12,500 metric tonnes of methanol bunker a year and be equipped with a range of energy-saving technology.

"The vessels will be equipped with the latest energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimised tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator," a statement from the companies said.

The move to order a third ship reflects the partnership's confidence in the viability of methanol as an alternative to oil-derived fuel oil.

"Methanol [is] one of the most viable and low-emission future marine fuels," the statement said.

"It is a clean burning, safe to carry and fully biodegradable fuel, which provides a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, eliminates sulphur oxide and particular matter completely, and cuts nitrogen oxide emissions by 60% compared to traditional marine fuels."

The fuel is available at over 100 ports worldwide.