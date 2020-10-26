'Suspected Tanker Hijacking' Foiled in English Channel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened in the English Channel on Sunday evening. File Image / Pixabay

UK special forces foiled a suspected hijacking in the English Channel on Sunday, according to news service the BBC.

Seven people were detained on Sunday evening after stowaways on board the LR1 tanker Nave Andromeda, the BBC reported Monday, citing Ministry of Defence sources.

The ship had been travelling from Lagos to the Fawley refinery, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue. It has since completed its journey.

The tanker's managers, Navios Tanker Management, confirmed the detention of the stowaways when contacted by Ship & Bunker Sunday, but declined to comment further on the story.

The 74,999 DWT tanker was built in 2011, is registered in Liberia and had a crew of 22 seafarers on board.

The BBC's Ministry of Defence sources called the incident a suspected hijacking. But in an interview with the BBC Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said there was no evidence yet that an attempted hijacking had taken place, and that an attempted kidnapping of crew was more likely.

Sanguinetti will be speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2020 next week.

The global convention, being held online this year for the first time, will cover three days from November 3.

To register for the convention, click here: https://www.eventora.com/en/events/ibia-annual-convention-2020-going-global.