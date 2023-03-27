Electrification of Channel Ports on Horizon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signatories to the MOU. Image Credit / Port of Dover.

Ports on both sides of the English Channel together with a ferry operator have agreed to work together towards the electrification of maritime traffic on the waterway.

DFDS and ports of Dover, Boulogne Calais, and Dunkerque-Port have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a 'green corridor' between the UK and France.

The initiative could see electric-powered ferries and cold ironing facilities becoming a reality for the co-operators by 2030, the Port of Dover said.

Dover port chief executive Doug Bannister said: "The commitment by the Port of Dover, DFDS and our French partner ports, together with the ongoing support of our two other ferry operators, puts us in the perfect position to drive the work of the newly announced France-UK taskforce to develop a roadmap toward the deployment of zero emission technology and enabling infrastructure."

DFDS runs six ships on routes between Dover and France. Both the UK and France have national initiatives to tackle shipping emissions called Clean Maritime Plan and France Mer 2030 respectively.