Emulsion Bunker Producer Quadrise Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Miles is due to start work on 1 February. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion bunker producer Quadrise has appointed Jason Miles as its new CEO, the company said Wednesday.

Miles has been the company's chief operating officer since 2014, and starts his new job on 1 February.

Mike Kirk is set to remain the company's chairman, while current head of projects Mark Whittle will succeed Miles as chief operating officer, Quadrise said.

After a fundraising campaign in 2019 the company now has sufficient funds to operate until at least the end of this year, it said.