FuelEU Maritime: Crucial that EU Countries Push for International Rules, says Danish Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nina Porst, Executive Director at Danish shipping. Image Credit: Danish Shipping

Following the coming into force today of FuelEU Maritime regulations, Danish Shipping has said it is crucial for such rules to be expanded internationally.

"I hope FuelEU Maritime can help drive both the demand for and production of green fuels for shipping. Currently, the lack of green fuels at competitive prices is the biggest challenge for the green transition of shipping," said Nina Porst, Executive Director at Danish shipping.

"Additionally, it is important to emphasise that while the EU's regulation of shipping emissions is undoubtedly a step in the right direction towards climate neutrality, it is crucial that EU countries also push for international rules within the IMO, applicable regardless of where ships operate."

The new rules apply to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports, and build on the inclusion of Shipping's inclusion in EU ETS from January 1, 2024.

Despite the industry having long voiced a desire to avoid a patchwork of regulations, together, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime mean the cost of operating in the EU market is higher than elsewhere.