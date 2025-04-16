UAE's Khalifa Port Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An MSC boxship was bunkered with LNG at Khalifa Port by Monjasa. Image Credit: AD Ports Group

The UAE's Khalifa Port has successfully carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

The MSC Thais, a container vessel operated by MSC, was supplied with LNG fuel while conducting simultaneous cargo operations, AD Ports Group said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The bunkering was performed by global marine fuel supplier Monjasa, using the Green Zeebrugge—a 5,100 m3 capacity LNG bunker vessel.

Monjasa relocated the Green Zeebrugge from Amsterdam to the UAE in December as part of its strategy to meet rising LNG bunker demand in the UAE and the broader Middle East.

This was followed by the company completing its first LNG bunkering operation in Dubai in January.

AD Ports Group also announced plans to expand LNG bunkering services in partnership with Monjasa across its network of ports in Abu Dhabi, including at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

"By adhering to the highest safety and environmental standards, AD Ports Group and Monjasa are ensuring that shipowners have reliable access to a diversified fuel mix that supports their decarbonisation objectives," Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said.