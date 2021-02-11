Michelin Takes Decarbonising Track on Containerised Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mock up of Neoline prototype. File Image / Neoline.

French transport firm Neoline has signed up tyre maker Michelin to its wind-powered service.

Under the agreement, containerised tires will cross the Atlantic from Halifax in Canada to the French port of St-Nazaire-Montoir de Bretagne, a route which also takes in the Saint Pierre and Miquelon archipelago and Baltimore on the US East Coast.

The company's first vessel is planned to be operational in 2023 with a second vessel joining a year later. Half of the cargo will constitute Michelin containers, according to the company.

"This first commitment concerns Eastbound flow (from the Americas to Europe) and comes in addition to an already well-filled order book in the Westbound direction (from Europe to the Americas)," Neoline president Jean Zanuttini said.

The construction of the first ship will start "as soon as possible", Zanuttini added.