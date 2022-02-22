Dan-Bunkering Hires Dubai Senior Trader From Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moreton had earlier worked for Peninsula and World Fuel Services. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a senior bunker trader in Dubai from Peninsula.

Carl Moreton joined the firm's Dubai office as senior trader as of last month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Moreton had previously worked as a London-based trader for Peninsula, and had earlier worked for World Fuel Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"We are looking forward to benefiting from the knowledge Carl brings along, and we are pleased that we are able to attract a capacity with his experience to our team," Kasper Fulton Stiedl, managing director of Dan-Bunkering (Middle East) DMCC, said in the statement.

Contact details for Moreton are as follows:

Phone: +971 4 429 5631

Mobile: +971 527 222216

E-mail and Teams: camo@dan-bunkering.com