New Cruise Terminal in Klaipėda Inches Closer to Reality

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The construction of the cruise terminal is expected to be completed within three years. Image Credit: Klaipėda State Seaport Authority

The Port of Klaipėda has assigned UAB Tilsta to construct a new cruise terminal in Klaipėda, Lithuania.

The cruise terminal's construction is expected to be completed within three years, with an estimated cost of €43.9 million ($45.04 million), the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority said in an email statement on Tuesday.

A central city-port plot will be transformed by UAB Tilsta, reconstructing existing quays, building new ones, and adjusting basin depths to meet modern operational needs.

The Port of Klaipėda estimates that the new terminal could attract an additional 60 vessels to berth annually by 2030.

The design of the new cruise ship terminal was finalised in late 2023, with environmental approval in July 2024 and a building permit secured by October 2024.

The new cruise terminal could also potentially boost bunker demand at the port.