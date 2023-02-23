Peninsula Gibraltar LNG Bunker Barge Moves One Step Closer to Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be operated exclusively by Peninsula for at least the first seven years after its delivery this summer. Image Credit: Peninsula

The LNG bunker barge set to be operated by Peninsula in Gibraltar is in its final stages before delivery.

The Levante LNG was launched at the Hyndai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea this week, Peninsula said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Peninsula and Enagas subsidiary Scale Gas formed a joint venture in June 2021 to construct the 12,500 m3 delivery vessel. The companies took an EUR 11 million grant from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility program to help with the cost.

The vessel will be operated exclusively by Peninsula for at least the first seven years after its delivery this summer, with plans to deploy it in the Gibraltar and wider Mediterranean bunker markets.

"Whilst there is still much work to do before she is considered fully operational, it is exciting to see the project move closer to successful completion," Peninsula said in the post.