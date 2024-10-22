CMA CGM to Supply Gas-powered Fleet With Biomethane by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM: biomethane production and supply. File Image / Pixabay.

French box shipping operator CMA CGM has signed a supply deal with renewable energy firm Suez to supply up to 100,000 metric tonnes of biomethane per year to the group's gas-powered ships by 2030.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two firms include a "joint investment structure with an initial funding of EUR 100 million for a first stage by 2030 to develop biomethane producton facilities", according to a statement on CMA CGM's corporate website.

The production sites would be located in Europe and could supply other shipping firms in addition to CMA CGM.

The firm's chair and chief executive, Rodolphe Saadé, said that the move "will enable us to support the biomethane sector dedicated to the shipping industry".

Sabrina Soussan, chair and chief executive of Suez, said that the agreement chimed with her firm's "ambition to turn waste into new resources for the energy transition of the transport sector".

Suez produces local and sustainable energy and secondary raw materials from waste to support the decarbonisation of local authorities and industrial customers.