Bunker Energy Launches Offshore Augusta Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Energy will now supply HSFO, VLSFO and MGO off Augusta. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bunker Energy has launched a new operation supplying off Augusta.

The company has deployed two barges with a combined capacity of 4,000 m3 to supply HSFO, VLSFO and MGO off Augusta, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"This new service, in addition to the current offer, will allow us to put a firm foot in the cross Med segment of the market that usually looked at a technical bunker call in the Sicilian area only when necessary, and not for real economical convenience," the company said in the statement.

"We have listened our clients' and brokers' demands, picked up the various signals we received from the market, and turned them into action.

"This new step radically raises the competitiveness of the solutions offered by Bunker Energy for the benefit of an expanded client base that will include the historic contacts with a special eye for the international traffic."

In July 2020 the firm said the merger of two barge operators, Anapo and Rimorchiatoria Lazali, would allow it to expand the range of Italian ports at which it supplies fuel. Anapo is part of the same parent company as Bunker Energy, and carries out its bunkering operations.