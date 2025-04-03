Stena Line Unveils RoRo Concept to Cut Energy Use by 20%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design features batteries for hybrid propulsion along with other technologies to reduce bunker consumption. Image Credit: Stena Line

Swedish shipping firm Stena Line has unveiled a RoRo vessel design concept, which can reduce the vessel's energy usage by 20% or more.

The 240 m long vessel concept Stena Futuro features batteries for hybrid propulsion, along with other wind-assisted propulsion systems and other technologies to reduce bunker consumption, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The concept includes four 40-meter wing sails, which, according to simulation tests conducted by Stena and the Swedish research institute RISE, could achieve bunker fuel savings of up to 15%.

Additional efficiency measures in the design include an air lubrication system to minimize hull friction and solar panels to contribute to onboard electricity needs.

Although Stena Futuro is still a concept with no confirmed construction plans, Stena Line sees it as an important step in shaping its future fleet strategy.