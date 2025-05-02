BUNKER JOBS: Moxie Brokerage Seeks Broker in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with mathematical abilities and preferably some experience in bunkering. Image Credit: Moxie Brokerage

Marine fuels firm Moxie Brokerage is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with mathematical abilities and preferably some experience in bunkering, it said in an emailed job advertisement.

"We value creative problem solvers who are passionate about applying a blend of math, statistics, and domain knowledge to tackle real-world challenges," the company said.

"Moxie Brokerage ApS is a part of Ocean7 Group which comprises a tight group of dedicated people, who live and breathe shipping and for over a decade we have been a leader in managing a diverse fleet which delivers cargos to destinations across the Globe – from the busiest shipping hubs to the most remote jetties."

The role will focus on the procurement of bunker-related oil products and EUAs.

For more information or to apply for the role, contact Daniel Kvist on daniel@moxiebrokerage.com or +4530497777.