Empower Bunker Trading Hires Bunker Trader in Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Cairo. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trader and supplier Empower Bunker Trading has hired a new bunker trader in Egypt.

Mohamed Madani has joined the firm as a bunker trader in Cairo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Madani was previously a bunker trader for Mohamed Haider Al Jarash Broker Company for the past five years.

Empower Bunker Trading specialises in bunker and lubricant supply at Egyptian ports. The firm operates three bunker barges in Egyptian waters, according to its website, and offers all grades of fuel oil and gasoil. The company also offers bunker deliveries by truck.