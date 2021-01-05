River Marine Fuels Adds Sales Director for West African Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire joined the company at the start of the year. Image Credit: River Marine Fuels

UK-based bunker supplier River Marine Fuels has hired a sales director to expand its business to West Africa, the company said Tuesday.

Phil Parkes has joined River Marine Fuels "to build Nigeria and the West African bunker business portfolio," the company told Ship & Bunker by email.

River Marine Fuels was founded in 2002 with an initial focus on UK, Irish and North European ports. In October the firm hired Eric Ninauve as a senior bunker trader in France to expand its Northwest European business.

Parkes was previously a bunker trader covering Nigeria and West Africa for the largest bunker trading company in South Africa, the company said, and earlier in his career served in the UK's Royal Marines and subsequently provided armed security to ships in the Indian Ocean and patrol boat escorts in Nigerian waters.

"Phil comes with a wealth of Nigeria and West Africa experience spanning over 6 years," River Marine Fuels said.

"We look forward to using Phil’s skills in his area of expertise."

Contact details for Parkes are as follows:

Email: phil@rivermarinefuels.com

Mobile: +44 (0) 7803 371 649

Skype: phil.parkes6