BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Offshore Physical Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a physical trader in Dubai for its offshore operations in Africa.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping and trading, and preferably some experience of African markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Derivatives

Chasing customers and handling enquiries

Monitoring STS and cargo flows

Coordination of deliveries

Identifying supply opportunities

Utilization of assets

"With reference to the Head of Bunkering, you will be a key player to the physical operation and identifying new markets/niche opportunities and developing the African market within the in-land and offshore segment," the company said.

"While trading the physical barrels onboard our own tankers, you will simultaneously have the responsibility of focusing on the offshore segment of our business."

