EMSA Deploys Drone for Marine Emissions Monitoring in North Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The drone can provide the authorities with emissions data in real time. Image Credit: Schiebel

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has deployed a drone to monitor ships' emissions in the North Sea.

Vienna-based technology firm Schiebel has been contracted by EMSA to provide one of its S-100 unmanned helicopters to monitor emissions in the German Exclusive Economic Zone in the North Sea, it said in a statement on its website.

"In its primary task of measuring ships' sulphur emissions in the busy shipping lanes, the S-100 is able to check compliance with the EU rules governing the sulphur content of marine fuels, in real time," the company said in the statement.

"Measurements are transmitted whilst airborne through to the EMSA RPAS Data Centre and then on to the relevant authorities."