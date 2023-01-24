Cepsa Adds Diesel-Electric Hybrid Bunker Barge at Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has 35% lower GHG emissions than a conventional bunker barge. Image Credit: Cepsa

Spanish energy producer Cepsa has added a diesel-electric hybrid bunker delivery vessel to its operation at Algeciras.

The barge -- built at Astilleros de Murueta in Erandio and owned by Mureloil -- is the first of its kind to supply bunkers in Europe, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel has 35% lower GHG emissions than a conventional bunker barge.

"We are delighted to have delivered this innovative project – the first of its kind in Europe," Samir Fernandez, bunker director at Cepsa, said in the statement.

"Cepsa, with over 90 years experience in the marine sector, has always been a pioneer in sectoral changes.

"Now, as the shipping industry needs to take rapid action to meet the FuelEU Maritime emission reduction targets, at Cepsa we continue to try and lead by example and push industries to transform faster for a sustainable future."