Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks 12-Year Terminal Contract in Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a 12-year contract to manage vehicle and ro-ro terminal operations at the Port of Gothenburg from 2026. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

As a terminal operator, shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen aims to strengthen Gothenburg's role as a key hub for vehicle transport, positioning itself as an integrated supply chain partner.

The port serves as a vital hub, connecting the Nordics to key regions including the Far East, North America, Africa, Australia and Northern Europe. The goal is to transform the terminal into a "one-stop shop" for all carriers and customers, Wallenius Wilhelmsen said in a statement on its website.

"Operating the Gothenburg terminal strengthens our logistics network and is a strategic milestone that supports our vision of sustainable and innovative growth," John Felitto, chief operating officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Services, said.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will start handling terminal operations from February 2026 for a period of 12 years.