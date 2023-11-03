BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Offshore Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Glander's Dubai office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire an offshore trader in Dubai.

The company is seeking candidates with fluent English and preferably fluent Arabic or Hindi in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

"With this position you will be part of expanding the Offshore division and be working on executing and driving various strategic initiatives in our journey towards green fuels and a greener maritime industry," the company said in the advertisement.

"So, if you are up for a challenge, then this might be something for you.

"As an offshore trader, you will be responsible for the growth and development of your own sales within our offshore team, with an already existing portfolio, focusing on the offshore business segment.

"You will become part of a team currently consisting of three dedicated colleagues, and get your own portfolio to support and collaborate with the team."

