Scottish Port Claims Shore Power First

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Montrose says it is the first port in Scotland to offer shore power to offshore energy supply vessels. Image Credit: Montrose Port Authority

A new shore power facility has come online at the port of Montrose on the East Coast of Scotland.

The port says it is the first port in Scotland to offer shore power to offshore energy supply vessels.

As Ship & Bunker previous reported, the £1 million ($1.25 million) joint venture with Plug Shore Power was originally announced in December of 2022.

It is Plug’s first venture in the UK.

The shore power facility is now operational on berths 1 and 2 at Montrose Port.

“With the service now live and our ability to track emission reduction through Plug’s bespoke administration system, we are excited about the potential of expanding this facility to all berths at our Port,” said Captain Tom Hutchison, Chief Executive of Montrose Port Authority.