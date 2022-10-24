Euronav Orders Hybrid Tanker Duo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tankers: fuel choice. File Image / Pixabay.

Two dual fuel suezmax newbuilds have been ordered by tanker operator Euronav, the company has said.

The hybrid vessels have the structural notation to be liquified natural gas (LNG) ready with the intention that they will be ammonia and methanol ready as well.

"Both parties [Euronav and Daehan Shipbuilding] are working closely to also have the structural notation to be ammonia and methanol ready," the company said.

"This provides the option to switch to other fuels at a later stage."

In addition to their hybrid fuel capability, the ships will be fitted with exhaust gas scrubber technology and ballast water treatment systems, according to the company.

LNG as established itself as a front runner for ship operators considering alternatives to oil-derived bunker fuel. However, other fuels, such as ammonia and methanol, are increasing their presence in the field as viable alternatives.