BUNKER JOBS: AGT Petroleum Bunkering Seeks Sales Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 10, 2023

Commodity trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering is seeking to hire a sales executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience managing a profitable portfolio of customers and a consistent book of trades, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Primary activity is to carry out sales of petroleum products and lubricants in UAE
  • Canvassing and developing customers for industrial and export markets
  • Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
  • Managing the full supply chain from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
  • Responsible for collection of payments from their customers
  • Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
  • Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP
  • Achieving monthly targets

For more information, click here.

