BUNKER JOBS: AGT Petroleum Bunkering Seeks Sales Executive in Dubai
Thursday August 10, 2023
The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: AGT Petroleum Bunkering
Commodity trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering is seeking to hire a sales executive in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with experience managing a profitable portfolio of customers and a consistent book of trades, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out sales of petroleum products and lubricants in UAE
- Canvassing and developing customers for industrial and export markets
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Managing the full supply chain from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for collection of payments from their customers
- Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP
- Achieving monthly targets
