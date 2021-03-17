BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 17, 2021

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a senior trader for its Dubai office.

The new hire's main focus will be "identifying and opening new niche markets and entering in both short- and long-term relationships with customers and suppliers," the company said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Survey ports/regions, tracking vessel movements and coordinating fuel delivery and surveillance of the total supply chain
  • Conduct market analysis and handle marketing tasks
  • Work and follow-up on individual KPI's

The deadline for applications is April 14. For more information, click here.

