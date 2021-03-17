BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deadline for applications is April 14. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a senior trader for its Dubai office.

The new hire's main focus will be "identifying and opening new niche markets and entering in both short- and long-term relationships with customers and suppliers," the company said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Survey ports/regions, tracking vessel movements and coordinating fuel delivery and surveillance of the total supply chain

Conduct market analysis and handle marketing tasks

Work and follow-up on individual KPI's

The deadline for applications is April 14. For more information, click here.