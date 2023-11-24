ElbOil Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Manolas had previously worked for Praxis Energy Agents from January 2011 to this month. Image Credit: Manolis Manolas / LinkedIn

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil has hired a new senior bunker and lubricant trader covering the Middle Eastern market.

Manolis Manolas has joined the company's Middle East unit, ElbOil Middle East DMCC, as senior bunker and lubricant trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Manolas had previously worked for Praxis Energy Agents from January 2011 to this month, serving most recently as its sales manager in Athens.

Hamburg-based ElbOil is involved in marine fuel trading and broking worldwide. As well as its headquarters in Hamburg, the company has other offices in Zug, London, Singapore and Dubai.