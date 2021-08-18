Proman Plans Green Methanol Plant in Scotland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be developed at the Nigg Oil Terminal in the Scottish Highlands. File Image / Pixabay

Energy producer Proman plans to build a green methanol plant in the Scottish Highlands.

The company has signed a deal with UK port operator Global Energy Group to develop a plant at the Nigg Oil Terminal, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The plant will use local captured CO2 in the production of its methanol.

"Green methanol can be made from many plentiful sources and with the efforts being made to capture North Sea carbon dioxide, we hope to become an important customer and consumer of projects such as the Acorn Project to produce clean fuels for the wider maritime transport sector," Tim Cornelius, CEO of Global Energy Group, said in the statement.

"Onshore and offshore wind is one of the world's fastest growing sources of energy, however, wind power must be dispatched as soon as it is produced, even if there is not enough demand for electricity.

"When this happens, operators have little choice but to disconnect the renewable source from the grid, leading to wasted energy and costs for governments and operators.

"This plant will have the capability of harnessing excess power to produce green methanol, which can then be used as an automotive or shipping fuel or as a chemical building block in thousands of everyday products."