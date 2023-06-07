Repsol Launches Second LNG Bunker Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's second LNG bunker terminal will be at the Port of Santander in the north of Spain. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy company Repsol has launched its second LNG bunkering terminal.

The company's second LNG bunker terminal will be at the Port of Santander in the north of Spain, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The new 1,000 m3 facility will supply the Brittany Ferries vessel Santoña.

The company's first LNG bunkering terminal is at Bilbao.

"This new terminal that we have just inaugurated is another step in Repsol's commitment to the energy transition and the decarbonization of the maritime sector," Juan Abascal,, executive managing director of circular economy and industrial transformation at Repsol, said in the statement.

"It also contributes to achieving Repsol's goal of becoming zero net emissions by 2050 and facilitates Brittany Ferries' LNG bunkering operations in northern Spain."